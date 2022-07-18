Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Lowered to $255.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.17.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

CHDN stock opened at $205.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,721,000 after purchasing an additional 113,340 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $26,812,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,212.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 86,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 239.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

