Chonk Hits Market Cap of $56,244.86 (CHONK)

Chonk (CHONK) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Chonk has a market capitalization of $56,244.86 and approximately $43.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chonk has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00006908 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,875.59 or 0.99999498 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance.

Chonk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

