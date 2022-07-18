Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS LDSVF traded up $21.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9,871.02. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a fifty-two week low of $9,150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13,875.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9,571.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10,813.83.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

