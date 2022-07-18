China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Down 27.7% in June

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Liberal Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 381,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.75% of China Liberal Education at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CLEU stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,157. China Liberal Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

