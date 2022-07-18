Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.

CAKE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 2.3 %

CAKE stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.