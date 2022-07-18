Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $376.00.

NYSE CRL opened at $219.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $203.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,485,173,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,009,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

