Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.55. 1,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 777,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Charge Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Charge Enterprises Trading Down 5.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Charge Enterprises last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO Craig Harper-Denson sold 12,500 shares of Charge Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $55,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charge Enterprises

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $109,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

