Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CIAFF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Champion Iron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Stock Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.