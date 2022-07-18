CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 15,442 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,442 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Independent Bank Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Independent Bank Group stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.98. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,858. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.60. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.82 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank Group

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $376,292.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,663.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $187,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,617.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $376,292.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,663.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,858 shares of company stock worth $627,352. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.