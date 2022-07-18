CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 130 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,102,000 after buying an additional 3,160,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,634 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,955. The firm has a market cap of $140.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

