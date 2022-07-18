CFO4Life Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $294.91. 1,074,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,224,961. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.73.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

