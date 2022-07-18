CFO4Life Group LLC Has $910,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,357 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Intel by 2.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 14,016 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 62,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 211,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 293.2% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 84.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,245 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.91. The company had a trading volume of 370,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,327,652. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

