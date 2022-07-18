CFO4Life Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 71,365 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 184,285 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.14. 8,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,425. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.29.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

