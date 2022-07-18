CFO4Life Group LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,296 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FIXD traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $54.42.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

