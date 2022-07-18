CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 88 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $21.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $741.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,281,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $768.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $710.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $864.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.05.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

