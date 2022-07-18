CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 120 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $525.83. 27,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,608. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $493.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $493.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.88.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

