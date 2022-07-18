Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Update

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the June 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CVCY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.09. 17,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,778. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $175.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,495.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 5,258 shares of company stock valued at $98,061 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 64.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.