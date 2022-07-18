Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Update

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the June 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Celularity Stock Down 12.4 %

Celularity stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 690,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,156. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $499.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.25. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Get Celularity alerts:

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). Celularity had a negative net margin of 330.93% and a negative return on equity of 136.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Celularity will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Celularity in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CELU shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Celularity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.