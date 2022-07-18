Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Update

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the June 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Celularity Stock Down 12.4 %
Celularity stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 690,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,156. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $499.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.25. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.
Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). Celularity had a negative net margin of 330.93% and a negative return on equity of 136.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Celularity will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CELU shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.
