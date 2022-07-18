Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Celtic Price Performance

CLTFF stock remained flat at $1.37 during trading on Monday. Celtic has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.

Celtic Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering a range of activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public relations and supporter relations; and human resources.

