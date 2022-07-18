Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Celtic Price Performance
CLTFF stock remained flat at $1.37 during trading on Monday. Celtic has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.
Celtic Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celtic (CLTFF)
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.