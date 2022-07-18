Celo (CELO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25.63 Million

Celo (CELO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Celo has a market cap of $443.71 million and approximately $25.63 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 831.8% against the dollar and now trades at $957.85 or 0.04324151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00020609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,833,963 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

