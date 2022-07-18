Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CLRB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,452. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

