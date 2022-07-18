Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 8.0 %
CLRB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,452. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
