Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,284. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.93.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

