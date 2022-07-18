Casper (CSPR) Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $174.21 million and $12.83 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,099.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,255.66 or 0.05819337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 11,012,766,045 coins and its circulating supply is 5,435,262,267 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.