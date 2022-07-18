Casper (CSPR) Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $174.21 million and $12.83 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,099.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,255.66 or 0.05819337 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021627 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001993 BTC.
Casper Coin Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,012,766,045 coins and its circulating supply is 5,435,262,267 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Casper Coin Trading
