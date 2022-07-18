Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGUSY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.87.

Get Casino Guichard-Perrachon alerts:

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping centers, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also offers private label products. In addition, the company is involved in banking, digital marketing and advertising, service station, restaurant, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.