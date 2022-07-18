Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGUSY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.87.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile
