Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Down 40.1% in June

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,100 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 630,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 130.4 days.

Cascades Price Performance

CADNF stock remained flat at $7.68 on Monday. Cascades has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CADNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Featured Articles

