Carry Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Carry has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $38.95 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00075373 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00013410 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000620 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Buying and Selling Carry

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

