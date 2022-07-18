Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Down 42.8% in June

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the June 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 135.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cargotec from €48.00 ($48.00) to €43.00 ($43.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cargotec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYJBF remained flat at $26.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. Cargotec has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18.

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

