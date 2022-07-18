Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.35 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Cardano has a total market cap of $15.35 billion and $696.22 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002171 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00101533 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00034042 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017136 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00278953 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00043009 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

