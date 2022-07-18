Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Up 62.0% in June

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the June 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CPLP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 52,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,720. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 50.54% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $69.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,442,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 25.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 95,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPLP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

About Capital Product Partners

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.