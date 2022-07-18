Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Up 62.0% in June

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLPGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the June 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CPLP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 52,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,720. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 50.54% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $69.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,442,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 25.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 95,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPLP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

About Capital Product Partners

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

Featured Stories

