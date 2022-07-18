Capital Investment Counsel Inc Trims Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Tenable were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 25.1% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 41,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,486,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 346,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,034,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Tenable by 50.0% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TENB. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Tenable Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $877,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,481.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $877,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,481.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,197,817. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.24. 10,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,737. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

