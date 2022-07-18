Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 14,820 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 101,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,740,049. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $270.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

