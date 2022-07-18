Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 1,300 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,644,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $631,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 33,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLIC. StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,029. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $75.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

