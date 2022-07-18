Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 100 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.07.

Clorox Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,957. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day moving average is $148.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

