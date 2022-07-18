Capital Investment Counsel Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.64. The stock had a trading volume of 381,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,615,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $157.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

