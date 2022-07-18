Capital Investment Counsel Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,182,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,467,000 after buying an additional 2,681,063 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,457,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,388,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,781,000 after buying an additional 1,381,928 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,224,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,297,000 after purchasing an additional 569,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,019,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.96. 1,246,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,626,738. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

