Capital Investment Counsel Inc Cuts Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.66. 5,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

