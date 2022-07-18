Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 216 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.18.

NYSE BA traded up $4.00 on Monday, hitting $151.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,223,547. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.02. The firm has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

