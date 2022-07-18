Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. Cambria Tail Risk ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAIL. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,894,000. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,220,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,743,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,474,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 148,346 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

BATS:TAIL traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $17.29. 189,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30.

