C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW):

7/15/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $93.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

7/12/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $112.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.62. 31,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average is $102.69.

Get CH Robinson Worldwide Inc alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $321,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CH Robinson Worldwide Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CH Robinson Worldwide Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.