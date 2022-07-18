Bytom 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.14 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Bytom has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $17.78 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00269965 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001456 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,761,370,706 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,565,350 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

