Bytecoin (BCN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $34,426.00

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $11.57 million and approximately $34,426.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00666877 BTC.
- Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002168 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000092 BTC.
- BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
About Bytecoin
BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bytecoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
