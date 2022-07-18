Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,736 at UBS Group

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBYGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,848 ($21.98) to GBX 1,736 ($20.65) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BURBY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cheuvreux lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.62) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.12) to GBX 1,950 ($23.19) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.31) to GBX 2,070 ($24.62) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,713.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 75,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,865. Burberry Group has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

