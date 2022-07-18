Bunicorn (BUNI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $44,397.00

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. Bunicorn has a market cap of $87,494.61 and approximately $44,397.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 853.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.57 or 0.04501761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001726 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

