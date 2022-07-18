Bunicorn (BUNI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $44,397.00

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. Bunicorn has a market cap of $87,494.61 and approximately $44,397.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 853.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.57 or 0.04501761 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021030 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001726 BTC.
About Bunicorn
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
Bunicorn Coin Trading
