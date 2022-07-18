Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $106.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average is $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $190,577,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $96,810,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,350,000 after acquiring an additional 981,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,576,000 after acquiring an additional 744,449 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

