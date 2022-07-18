BTIG Research Lowers Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target to $27.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 272.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $7.25 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 87.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

