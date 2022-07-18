Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown makes up about 1.2% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $449,898,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,422,000 after buying an additional 792,133 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 664,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after buying an additional 461,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,895,000 after buying an additional 405,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4,167.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after buying an additional 352,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $463,542.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 in the last 90 days. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BRO opened at $59.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

