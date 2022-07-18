Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the June 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.
Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management
In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,580,719 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,461 in the last ninety days.
Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance
Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 955,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,461. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.32.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.
Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
