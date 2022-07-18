Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the June 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,580,719 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,461 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,642,000 after purchasing an additional 272,990 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,710 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,020,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,405,000 after purchasing an additional 774,602 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 955,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,461. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

