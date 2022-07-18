Brokerages Set Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Target Price at $70.83

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XMTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Xometry Price Performance

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $34.93 on Monday. Xometry has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $83.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.02 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $232,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 928,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,781,963.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Xometry news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $232,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,781,963.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,064,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,434.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,003.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xometry by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 270,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Xometry by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 691,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 405,840 shares during the period. Georgetown University purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 83,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Stories

