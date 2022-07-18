Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 3.0% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $7.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $501.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,669. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.91. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $457.59 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $202.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

