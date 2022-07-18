Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $500.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $457.59 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

